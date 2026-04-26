Hezbollah hits Israeli troops after strikes kill eight in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah launched drone attacks on Israeli forces on Sunday in response to what it described as repeated Israeli ceasefire violations and strikes on southern Lebanese villages.

In statements, the group said it struck Israeli troop gatherings and an evacuation unit in the border town of Taybeh, claiming “confirmed hits” and framing the operation as retaliation for attacks that caused civilian casualties. The Israeli army reported 735 injuries among its officers and soldiers since March 2, when fighting resumed in southern Lebanon, including 44 in critical condition and 100 moderately injured.

According to Lebanese media, Israeli warplanes intensified low-altitude flights over Beirut, its suburbs, and Mount Lebanon, while maintaining heavy aerial activity over southern Lebanon. Airstrikes hit areas in the Nabatieh district, including Zawtar al-Gharbiya, while a drone strike targeted a motorcycle near Zawtar al-Sharqiya, killing one person.

Artillery shelling also struck the outskirts of towns in the Nabatieh district, as well as areas in the Tyre district, including near Shamaa.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said Israeli strikes on April 25 killed seven people and wounded 24 others, including three children, raising the total toll since the escalation began to 2,496 deaths and 7,725 injuries.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military warned residents to avoid movement in areas south of designated zones and not to approach the Litani River and nearby valleys, citing ongoing operations against Hezbollah.

#عاجل ‼️رسالة عاجلة إلى سكان جنوب لبنان⭕️نجدد تأكيدنا انه خلال فترة اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار يواصل جيش الدفاع تمركزه في مواقعه بجنوب لبنان في مواجهة النشاطات الإرهابية المستمرة لمنظمة حزب الله.⭕️نعود ونحذر انه وحرصًا على سلامتكم وسلامة أبناء عائلاتكم وحتى إشعار آخر انتم مطالبون… pic.twitter.com/VNgez3mHkY — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 26, 2026

The escalation triggered displacement from villages south of the Litani River toward Saida following Israeli attacks and evacuation warnings, local reports affirmed.

Between April 16, when the ceasefire took effect, and April 22, the CNRS Lebanon (National Council for Scientific Research) recorded 478 Israeli violations, excluding aerial activity, including attacks on journalists and paramedics, as well as detonations and field operations.