Hezbollah drone strike kills Israeli soldier in south Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East (Updated at 10:16 a.m.)

An Israeli soldier was killed and four others were “lightly” wounded in a Hezbollah drone strike in southern Lebanon, the Israeli military announced on Sunday.

The military identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, 21, of the Givati Brigade's Reconnaissance Unit from Ashkelon. A first-person-view (FPV) drone struck a position where Givati troops were operating at around 10:30 p.m. local time on Saturday.

Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that the latest death raised the number of Israeli fatalities to 13 since the ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah entered into force.

A security source told Channel 12 that Israel's defense establishment has made “significant progress” in drone-detection systems and their integration with warning networks, adding that "within a few weeks there will be a solution for the critical stage.” At the same time, the project to deploy protective netting continues, with more than 250,000 square meters installed so far, while additional supplies are being procured from European manufacturers.

However, videos published by Hezbollah's military media appear to show attack drones bypassing such measures.

The incident came as Israeli forces continued an operation in southern Lebanon that began several days ago in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki areas, which, according to the military, aims to dismantle Hezbollah infrastructure, kill fighters, and remove threats to “Israeli civilians.” Israeli forces have crossed the Litani River and expanded operations north of the waterway, with activities extending to additional locations.

⭕️ The IDF launched an operation, beginning a few days ago, in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area in southern Lebanon in order to dismantle terrorist infrastructure, eliminate terrorists and remove direct threats to Israeli civilians.The operation is focused on… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 31, 2026

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military had captured the Beaufort Ridge, describing it as one of “the most important strategic positions” for defending settlements in the Galilee. He stressed that the campaign was not over and pledged to continue operations to "crush Hezbollah's power" and complete what he called Israel's mission of securing its northern communities.

44 שנים אחרי קרב הגבורה על הבופור, וביום האזכרה לחללי מלחמת שלום הגליל ובהם חיילי גולני שנפלו בקרב על הבופור - לוחמי צה"ל ובראשם חטיבת גולני, שבו אל פסגת הבופור והניפו עליה מחדש את דגל ישראל ואת דגל גולני.בהנחיית ראש הממשלה נתניהו ובהנחייתי, צה"ל הרחיב את התמרון בלבנון, חצה את… pic.twitter.com/NjtlYSZqu4 — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 31, 2026

A survey released by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS), meanwhile, found that 48% of Israelis believe Israel's security conditions on the Lebanese front have deteriorated compared with the period before October 7, while 28% believe they have improved.

Read more: Israel reshapes southern Lebanon: Displacement and settlement fears