Hezbollah drone hits Israeli post as sirens sound in Galilee

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah launched a drone strike against an Israeli artillery position in the southern Lebanese town of Odaysseh on Friday, as air-raid sirens activated across northern Israel amid reports of additional aerial infiltrations.

The Israeli army confirmed the detection of several suspicious aerial targets in border areas with Lebanon and said an investigation was underway. Israeli military helicopters were observed operating along the northern frontier, according to Israeli media.

Hezbollah said in a statement that it targeted the Israeli artillery post with a drone, without specifying casualties or damage.

Israel's Home Front Command activated sirens in at least three communities in the Western Galilee and Upper Galilee —Shtula, Netu'a, and Zar'it— over suspected drone infiltrations. Israeli Channel 12 reported explosions and rising columns of smoke in the Western Galilee region.

Meanwhile, Israeli artillery continues targeting the towns in multiple southern Lebanese districts, including Debbine, Kafra, Haris, Majdal Zoun, Tebnin, and Yater, as well as the Nabatieh area, according to Lebanese media.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 22 killed and 39 wounded in Israeli attacks over the past 24 hours. Six of the dead were paramedics killed in Deir Qanoun Al-Nahr, Hanaway. The cumulative toll since the Israeli war began on March 2 stands at 3,111 killed and 9,432 wounded.

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