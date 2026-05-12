Hezbollah chief says Iran-US deal could help end conflict in Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An agreement between Iran and the United States that includes ending Israeli hostilities in Lebanon could be the strongest avenue for halting the conflict, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem stated on Tuesday, urging Lebanese authorities to withdraw from direct negotiations with Israel.

In a message addressed to Hezbollah leaders, unit officials, and fighters, Qassem said the group was confronting “an Israeli-American aggression” aimed at subordinating Lebanon and turning it into part of “Greater Israel,” reaffirming that the group will not return to the conditions that existed before March 2.

“We will not submit or surrender, and we’ll continue responding to attacks and violations.”

Qassem added that responsibility for negotiations aimed at achieving Lebanon’s sovereign objectives remains with the Lebanese state, expressing Hezbollah’s readiness to cooperate with Lebanese authorities to achieve “five priorities” which are: ending Israeli military operations against Lebanon by land, sea, and air; securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory; deploying the Lebanese army south of the Litani River; securing the release of detainees; ensuring the return of displaced residents to their towns and villages; and reconstruction efforts.

“Direct negotiations grant pure gains to Israel and amount to free concessions by the Lebanese government,” he said, noting that issues related to Hezbollah’s weapons, the “resistance movement,” and Lebanon’s internal political arrangements should remain domestic matters. “Once Lebanon achieves the five stated objectives, the country could organize its internal affairs through a national security strategy,” he stressed, referring to remarks made previously by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in his inaugural address.