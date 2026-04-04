Hezbollah attacks Israeli positions as Israel expands Lebanon strikes

Shafaq News- Beirut

Hezbollah on Saturday struck an Israeli Merkava tank with a guided missile in southern Lebanon, setting it ablaze, as cross-border fighting with Israel escalated.

In a series of statements, the group said additional missile and drone attacks targeted Israeli troop positions in southern Lebanese towns, including Ainata and Maroun Al-Ras, as well as settlements across the border such as Kiryat Shmona and Nahariya.

Israel, meanwhile, carried out airstrikes on multiple towns across Lebanon, including Suhmur, Yuhmur, Sujud, Srifa, Beit Yahoun, Al-Bazouriyah, Qana, Ain Baal, Zibqin, Batoulay, and Kafra.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry has reported that Israeli strikes have killed 1,368 people and wounded 4,138 since March 2, including 23 killed on Friday alone, most of them women and children. Israel’s Health Ministry, which operates under military censorship, claimed that 7,084 people have been injured since the start of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28, including 120 in the past day.