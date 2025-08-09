Hezbollah and Amal supporters rally in Beirut against disarmament

Shafaq News – Beirut

Hundreds of Hezbollah and Amal Movement supporters staged late-night motorcades through Beirut and its southern suburbs on Friday, protesting a cabinet decision to restrict all weapons to state institutions.

Eyewitnesses told Shafq News that the participants drove cars and motorcycles adorned with party flags and slogans backing Hezbollah’s armed wing. The convoys began in several streets of the southern suburbs before moving through main arteries of the capital, including routes to Rafic Hariri International Airport, and on to the city center near cafés, restaurants, and government buildings such as parliament, the Grand Serail, and several ministries.

One protestor told Shafaq News that the demonstrations were not organized by the leadership of either party but would continue informally until the government reverses its decision. They also called for international pressure to secure a ceasefire, end targeted killings by Israel, and ensure Israeli withdrawal from all Lebanese territory it occupies.

Senior figures from both Hezbollah and Amal stressed that the rallies were spontaneous, not the result of official party calls.

The move follows two cabinet sessions earlier this week at the presidential palace in Baabda, chaired by the president and attended by 23 of the 24 ministers. Finance Minister Yassine Jaber, a member of Amal, was absent due to travel abroad.