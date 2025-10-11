Hamas to skip Egypt ceremony on Gaza peace accord

Shafaq News – Gaza / Cairo

Hamas will not take part in the signing Gaza agreement ceremony in Egypt, a senior official said on Saturday.

Husam Badran, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that only the mediators, along with American and Israeli officials, will attend.

Badran dismissed reports claiming that Trump’s proposal included a provision for Hamas leaders to leave the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that no Palestinian would ever accept being removed from their own land.

He further warned that Hamas would respond to “any Israeli aggression” if the fighting resumes, adding that the next phase of negotiations with Israel will be “more difficult and complex.”

Earlier, Israel confirmed the ceasefire’s implementation after approving the first phase of Trump’s plan, reached through days of indirect talks with Hamas in Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh. The agreement outlines a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, a prisoner exchange, the entry of humanitarian aid, Gaza’s disarmament, and the establishment of a transitional authority to oversee reconstruction and governance.

World leaders expected to attend the ceremony include US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkiye. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attendance, however, has not yet been confirmed.