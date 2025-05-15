Hamas open to handing over Gaza administration, official says

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a senior Hamas official confirmed that the group is engaged in direct talks with the United States about the Gaza conflict, viewing US President Donald Trump as a potential mediator for a peace agreement.

Bassem Naeem, a member of Hamas’s political bureau and head of its political department in Gaza, spoke with Sky News, disclosing that Hamas has presented its proposed deal both through intermediaries and directly to certain figures within the US administration.

The group’s demands, according to him, include a prisoner exchange, the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, unrestricted access for aid into Gaza, and reconstruction of the territory without forced displacement, all contingent on a ceasefire.

Naeem also noted the possibility of Hamas relinquishing control of Gaza, highlighting the group’s acceptance of an Egyptian peace proposal calling for the formation of an independent Palestinian body, politically unaffiliated, to administer the territory.

“Until then, as an occupied people, we retain the right to defend ourselves and resist the occupation by all means,” Naeem stressed.

Addressing the US president, who is currently visiting the region, he expressed confidence in Trump’s ability and willingness to broker a peaceful resolution.

“Gaza’s population deserves to live in peace and dignity, like all peoples everywhere. If sufficient pressure is applied on Israel to end the conflict promptly, the United States can help achieve this, and we stand ready to cooperate toward a more peaceful region,” Naeem added.

Hamas has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.