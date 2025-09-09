Hamas claims responsibility for Jerusalem shooting

Shafaq News – Jerusalem

On Tuesday, Hamas’ armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed it was behind the shooting in Jerusalem’s Ramot settlement, saying two of its members carried out the attack.

In a statement, Hamas said seven Israelis were killed and others wounded, calling the attack a response to Israeli policies in Gaza and the West Bank. "Continued collective punishment would only fuel wider escalation.”

