Hamas: Exhausting all efforts to end Gaza’s suffering

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Monday, Hamas declared it is intensifying efforts to end the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing that alleviating the suffering is a top priority for its leadership.

In a statement, the group said it is actively engaging with mediators, governments, and all relevant parties to end the war and famine, while condemning what it described as Israel’s “blackmail through massacres,” aimed at extracting political concessions it could not secure at the negotiating table.”

Hamas added that it is proceeding “responsibly and rationally, and as quickly as possible” in completing consultations and communications with Palestinian factions.

The Statement clarified that Hamas aims to reach “an honorable agreement that ends the aggression, halts the genocide, achieves reconstruction, and lifts the blockade.”