Hajj 2025 to draw about 2 million pilgrims

Shafaq News/Over 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj, with total attendance expected to exceed 2 million by week’s end, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah reported.

The pilgrimage, one of Islam’s five pillars, requires all physically and financially able Muslims to perform Hajj at least once in their lifetime, representing the pinnacle of a Muslim’s life.

With temperatures soaring past 45°C, Saudi authorities imposed stricter protocols, barring unregistered domestic pilgrims and children under 12, and deployed thermal cameras, AI-powered crowd monitoring, and shaded zones across key sites.

The Health Ministry mobilized over 25,000 medical workers and 190 health facilities, including mobile clinics and emergency teams stationed at high-density locations.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry warned against politicizing the pilgrimage amid heightened Israel-Iran tensions and US-Iran talks, emphasizing a strict ban on unauthorized gatherings or slogans.

Hajj contributes an estimated $12 billion annually to the Kingdom’s economy, although pilgrim quotas remain regulated through bilateral agreements with Muslim-majority countries.

Analysts view this year’s pilgrimage as a key test of Saudi Arabia’s ability to manage climate-related health risks at large-scale religious events.