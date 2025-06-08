Gunmen target Israeli outpost in southern Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, armed assailants opened fire on an Israeli military outpost in southern Syria before fleeing the area, in the latest cross-border incident near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

The Golan Heights, internationally recognized as Syrian territory, has been occupied and later annexed by Israel since the 1967 and 1981 wars—a move not recognized by any country except the United States.

According to local media outlet Daraa 24, the attack targeted the al-Jazeera outpost, located in Daraa province. Two gunmen riding a motorcycle reportedly approached from a nearby mortar launch point and opened fire, then escaped, though their identities remain unknown.

Israeli forces returned fire indiscriminately toward civilian homes in the village, with no casualties or damage reported.

A similar incident occurred on June 7, when unidentified individuals on motorcycles neared a checkpoint near the same outpost before retreating, prompting Israeli troops to open fire in response.

Israeli forces have expanded their presence inside southern Syria since December 8, 2024, establishing buffer zones and reinforcing positions in territory formerly controlled by the al-Assad regime.

Analysts view Israel’s continued incursions and strikes as a major obstacle to restoring stable governance in post-conflict Syria. Tel Aviv maintains that its operations are aimed at preventing Iranian entrenchment near its borders, while Damascus accuses Israel of violating national sovereignty and undermining regional stability.