Gulf states denounce Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman issued warnings over Israeli attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear facilities, describing them as violations of international law and a threat to regional safety.

Saudi Arabia’s Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission condemned any military action against civilian nuclear infrastructure, stressing that such operations breach the UN Charter, International Atomic Energy Agency statutes, and other global legal frameworks. It confirmed that no radiation leaks had been detected within the kingdom.

Building on these concerns, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani cautioned that targeting Iran’s economic and nuclear infrastructure could have “catastrophic consequences,” particularly for energy markets and regional stability.

Oman echoed the call for restraint, urging all parties to avoid escalation and return to negotiations as the only path toward resolution, and emphasized the need to safeguard international maritime navigation in light of growing regional tensions.

Satellite imagery reviewed by analysts showed that Israeli strikes on Iran’s Arak heavy-water facility breached the containment dome and inflicted damage on key components, including heavy-water distillation towers—raising further alarm over the safety of nuclear sites under attack.

The warnings come in the Israel-Iran conflict's eighth day, with both sides exchanging long-range strikes and threats.