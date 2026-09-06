Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran will answer future attacks on its interests or security with "faster, heavier, and more painful" strikes, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday, declaring that the era of "proportionate responses" was over.

In a parliamentary session, Ghalibaf said the United States should understand "before it is too late" that the "rules of the game have changed," adding that recent Iranian strikes on US bases were "only the beginning."

On September 5, the US struck three Iranian crude carriers after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles toward two US Navy warships. CENTCOM said both vessels "evaded" the attacks and no American personnel were harmed.

Iran later claimed strikes on three tankers using unauthorized routes through the Strait of Hormuz and three US-linked vessels elsewhere. Washington has not confirmed those attacks.