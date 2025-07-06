Gaza factions vow to eliminate Abu Shabab’s unit

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Sunday, armed Palestinian groups branded Yasser Abu Shabab and his fighters as “legitimate targets,” accusing them of working with Israeli forces east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The Joint Operations Room of the Palestinian Factions — a coalition of Gaza’s militant wings — denounced Abu Shabab’s unit, which operates under the Palestinian Authority, as “traitors” who had abandoned their identity, vowing to eliminate any collaborators.

According to the factions, fighters under Abu Shabab were organized, armed, and directed by Israel with political support, serving to shield Israeli troops and achieve goals that had failed after nearly 20 months of war.

Earlier today, Abu Shabab justified his alliance with Israel in an interview on Israel’s Kan Radio, confirming his fighters had received weapons to battle Hamas. “We have tasted the bitterness of Hamas’s oppression, and we took it upon ourselves to resist this aggression,” he declared, insisting his group was armed, actively training, and ready to confront Hamas “at any cost.”