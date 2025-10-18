Gaza counts +180 casualties since ceasefire deal

Shafaq News – Gaza

Israeli forces have committed 47 violations since the declaration of a ceasefire in Gaza, the Government Media Office in Gaza said on Saturday.

In a statement, the office reported that the attacks were carried out using military vehicles and tanks stationed along the outskirts of residential areas, sensor-equipped electronic cranes, and armed quadcopter drones that continue to fly over densely populated areas and open fire.

“These violations were recorded across all governorates of the Gaza Strip, confirming that the occupation has not adhered to the ceasefire,” the statement read, noting that 38 people have been killed and 143 injured since the ceasefire began.

Palestinian media outlets published footage showing what they said was live fire from Israeli military vehicles this evening east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Israeli artillery reportedly fired smoke shells and set fire to tents housing returnees between the towns of Abasan al-Jadida and Bani Suheila.

#شاهد| إطلاق نار من آليات الاحتلال شرق خانيونس جنوب القطاع.. pic.twitter.com/0Qj62EIboR — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 18, 2025

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense confirmed it recovered the bodies of nine people—four of them children and three women—after an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle carrying displaced individuals east of the Zaytoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City. The agency also announced that Israeli forces killed 11 members of the Shaaban family on October 17 as they returned to inspect their home.

الدفاع المدني: تمكنا بعد التنسيق مع مكتب الأمم المتحدة للشؤون الإنسانية "أوتشا" من انتشال 9 شهداء بينهم 4 أطفال و3 سيدات نتيجة استهداف الاحتلال الإسرائيلي مركبة نازحين يوم أمس شرقي حي الزيتون جنوب شرقي مدينة غزة pic.twitter.com/qWEupH3Xcz — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) October 18, 2025

Gaza’s Ministry of Health revealed that 29 bodies were received by hospitals across the Strip in the past 48 hours, including 23 recovered from previous attacks, two who succumbed to earlier wounds, and four killed in fresh Israeli strikes. Another 21 people were wounded in the same period.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli military operations have killed 68,116 Palestinians and wounded 170,200 others, according to health authorities in Gaza.

UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, indicated it currently has enough food supplies in Jordan and Egypt to feed Gaza’s population for three months, and sufficient shelter materials for 1.3 million people, urging immediate and unrestricted access to deliver the aid.

UNRWA has enough food in warehouses in Jordan and Egypt to supply the entire population of #Gaza for three months.And enough shelter supplies to reach up to 1.3 million people.We must be allowed to get all this aid into Gaza without delay.This is what people need. pic.twitter.com/VNLjaD9d5P — UNRWA (@UNRWA) October 18, 2025

The Head of Gaza’s al-Shifa Medical Complex told Al-Jazeera that almost no medical supplies have entered the Strip since the ceasefire, warning that the health system remains critically strained.