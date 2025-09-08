Gaza: Israel’s Katz threatens "massive storm” over the city

Shafaq News – Gaza

On Monday, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened a “massive storm” targeting the skies over Gaza on Monday.

Posting on X, Katz said the “towers of terrorism” would shake, warning Hamas to either surrender their weapons or face widespread destruction. He added that the Israeli military would continue its plan to expand the operation and bring it to a decisive conclusion. “This is a final warning in Gaza and beyond to release hostages and lay down arms.”

היום תכה סופת הוריקן אדירה בשמי העיר עזה וגגות מגדלי הטרור ירעדו.זאת אזהרה אחרונה למרצחי ואנסי החמאס בעזה ובמלונות הפאר בחו"ל: שחררו את החטופים והניחו את הנשק - או שעזה תיהרס ואתם תושמדו.צה"ל ממשיך כמתוכנן - ונערך להרחבת התמרון להכרעת עזה. — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) September 8, 2025

In Gaza, hospital sources reported 21 deaths since dawn from Israeli airstrikes on homes and displaced persons’ tents. Two children from southern Gaza died due to malnutrition and lack of medical treatment, according to the Nasser Medical Complex.

Emergency services in Gaza reported injuries from shelling in the Yarmouk area. Additionally, two people were killed and others were injured in an airstrike on a residential apartment in the Al-Rimal district in central Gaza City.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel's war has killed more than 64,000 Palestinians and wounded over 162,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.