First post-ceasefire missiles hit Israel from Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Several projectiles crossed from Lebanon into northern Israel on Friday, the Israeli army said, adding that air defenses intercepted one while others fell in open areas without causing casualties.

Israeli media reported damage to a house south of Nahariya and an Israeli woman injured while heading to a shelter after sirens sounded in the Krayot, northern Haifa, Nahariya, and Akka.

בהמשך להתרעות שהופעלו לפני זמן קצר במספר מרחבים בצפון הארץ, זוהו מספר שיגורים שחצו משטח לבנון לעבר שטח הארץ.חיל האוויר יירט שיגור אחד והנוספים נפלו בשטח פתוח, אין נפגעים.זוהי הפרה נוספת של הבנות הפסקת האש על ידי ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 8, 2026

Hezbollah has not yet commented on the incident.

This marks the first time projectiles have targeted these areas since the ceasefire on April 16, following an Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s southern suburb on May 6.

Earlier today, Lebanon’s Health Ministry said the casualty toll from Israeli attacks since March 2 was 2,727 killed and 8,438 wounded.