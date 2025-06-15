First Houthi missile strike in support of Iran targets Israel

Shafaq News / Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) announced on Saturday the launch of its first direct missile operation in support of Iran, striking Israeli targets in the Jaffa area with Palestine-2 ballistic missiles.

According to Spokesperson Yehya Saree, the group was coordinated with the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC,) affirming that it had “achieved its objectives.”

The missile strikes, conducted over the past 24 hours, mark a new chapter in the regional confrontation following Israel’s Operation Rising Lion and Iran’s retaliatory Operation True Promise 3, which included mass drone and missile launches targeting Israeli military and nuclear sites.

Saree urged Arab and Islamic peoples to act decisively and described jihad as “one of the gates to paradise.”

Earlier this week, Abdullah Al-Nuami, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau, told Shafaq News, “The group will stand firmly with Iran and will never abandon it in the face of any American or Israeli aggression.”