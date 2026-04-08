Drones attack US base in Syria

Shafaq News- Hasakah

Suicide drones launched from Iraq carried out two separate attacks on the US Qasrak base north of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, Shafaq News Correspondent reported on Wednesday, citing local sources.

The US air defenses intercepted one drone at dawn and another around 1:00 p.m. near the base, the only remaining American military installation in the area, the sources said, adding that the second drone was shot down close to the former Tel Baidar base, which had been used by the US-led Global Coalition before being evacuated two years ago.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump declared a two-week ceasefire with Iran following nearly 40 days of military tensions across the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that Tehran would halt its military operations only if attacks against the country come to a stop.

Despite the ceasefire, several blasts struck a refinery in southern Iran, with no casualties recorded. In Lebanon, hostilities also appeared to persist, with Benjamin Netanyahu stressing that the ceasefire would not extend to Lebanon, referring to continued Israeli military operations against Hezbollah.