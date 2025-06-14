Diplomacy halted: US-Iran talks in Muscat called off

Shafaq News/ The upcoming round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, scheduled for tomorrow in Muscat, has been canceled, Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi announced on Saturday.

Albusaidi confirmed the decision on X, emphasizing that “diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace.”

The Iran US talks scheduled to be held in Muscat this Sunday will not now take place. But diplomacy and dialogue remain the only pathway to lasting peace. — Badr Albusaidi - بدر البوسعيدي (@badralbusaidi) June 14, 2025

The talks were expected to be the sixth round of negotiations focused on Iran’s nuclear program and regional de-escalation. However, tensions surged after Israel’s Operation Rising Lion and Iran’s large-scale retaliation under True Promise 3.

Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi condemned the Israeli attacks on nuclear and military sites as a US-supported offensive, arguing that negotiations under such conditions were “unjustifiable.”