Demonstrations sweep Syria on “Deterrence of Aggression” anniversary

Shafaq News – Damascus

Mass celebrations across Syria on Friday marked the first anniversary of the “Deterrence of Aggression,” held under the direction of transitional President Ahmed Al-Sharaa, local sources told Shafaq News.

Crowds gathered in several cities, including Deir Ez-Zor and Damascus, carrying banners emphasizing national unity, rejecting sectarian rhetoric, and calling for an end to ongoing Israeli violations.

Organizers said the events were coordinated with the presidency and supported by religious institutions. They followed protests in coastal areas earlier this week, calling for administrative decentralization, prompting a swift government response.

Al-Sharaa issued a message yesterday urging Syrians from all communities to gather in public squares to mark the anniversary and reaffirm national cohesion.

The Deterrence of Aggression campaign — launched on 27 November 2024 and concluded on 8 December —ended Bashar al-Assad’s rule. It set the stage for what authorities describe as a "new phase for the country after years of conflict and displacement."