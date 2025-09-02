Damascus: Syrian–Kurdish talks focus on de-escalation

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Sheibani held several meetings in Damascus with Ilham Ahmad, head of foreign relations for the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, Arab media reported on Tuesday.

The talks centered on maintaining the peaceful course of ongoing negotiations between the two sides. Both parties underscored the need to avoid any actions that could trigger military confrontation and addressed violations occurring along contact lines in northeastern Syria. They also rejected inflammatory rhetoric that threatens the prospects for dialogue.

According to the reports, the two sides agreed to move beyond the recent and widely criticized Paris meeting, stressing that future negotiations should be held either in Damascus or in areas under the control of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasakah or Raqqa, to lend local momentum and internal legitimacy to the process.

The reports also cited ongoing pressure from the United States and France on the SDF to move forward with an agreement with Damascus, while Turkiye is said to be pressing the Syrian government to withdraw from the talks and pursue military options instead.

The latest meetings were described as preparatory steps to clear the path for a possible fifth round of negotiations. This round may see participation from Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa and SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi, signaling a higher level of political and military representation from both sides.

The negotiation track began in earnest in March 2025, following a preliminary agreement to integrate the SDF into Syrian state institutions and unify efforts against any internal conflict. However, key disagreements soon emerged over the authority of the Autonomous Administration, the future of SDF forces, and control over vital natural resources, including oil and grain.