Currency surge triggers protests in Iran

2025-12-28T22:53:54+00:00

Shafaq News– Tehran

Markets across Iran’s capital, Tehran, saw disruptions and protests on Sunday after the US dollar climbed above 144,000 tomans, marking one of its highest levels on record, according to Iranian media outlets.

The closures included traders in the Alaa Al-Din mobile phone complex and the Charsou shopping center, where video footage showed protesters calling for a strike and a wider shutdown, chanting slogans urging unity and encouraging other shop owners to join the protest.

Other videos showed traders along Jomhouri Street, as well as in the Shoush market in southern Tehran, joining the simultaneous protests.

The toman’s sharp decline comes amid renewed UN sanctions and continued uncertainty over Iran’s nuclear program, heightening concerns over the country’s economic outlook.

Iran’s official currency is the rial (IRR), but everyday transactions commonly use the toman, an informal unit equal to 10 rials.

