Collapsed water networks push Gaza camps to the brink

Shafaq News – Gaza

Thousands of displaced people in the Gaza Strip are enduring a severe humanitarian crisis as drinking water runs scarce and sewage networks collapse, heightening the risk of disease outbreaks.

Ismail al-Burno, a resident of Gaza, told Shafaq News that displaced families are facing “a suffocating water shortage,” with only one or two tankers arriving each week—far too little to meet basic needs.

Additionally, Marah Wadi, displaced from Rafah, described to our agency moving first to Khan Younis and then to Deir al-Balah, where she sometimes spent days without water while caring for children and elderly relatives.

At the Islamic Dawa College shelter, director Abdel Raouf Qutati said main lines had been destroyed, leaving about 2,000 displaced people to rely on a single tap at the Martyrs of the Land Hospital. This point, he noted, is the only source serving dozens of shelters, creating hours-long queues.

According to the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), Gaza’s water and sanitation system has been systematically devastated since October 2023, with strikes destroying wells, pipelines, and desalination units. UN experts have called Israel’s restriction of water a violation of international law and “a crime against humanity,” while the NRC warned that shrinking fuel supplies and funding could soon halt deliveries altogether.