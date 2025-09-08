Clashes erupt as court-appointed trustee takes over Istanbul CHP office

Shafaq News – Istanbul

A court-appointed interim head of Turkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) in Istanbul entered the party’s provincial building under police protection on Monday, following hours of confrontations between security forces and protesters.

Hundreds of CHP members and supporters had gathered outside and inside the building since Sunday night to block the takeover. The move came after a civil court annulled the party’s 2023 provincial congress in Istanbul, citing alleged bribery, and removed provincial head Ozgur Celik. Former CHP deputy chair Gursel Tekin was appointed interim leader.

The CHP rejected the ruling, insisting that only the Supreme Election Board (YSK) can adjudicate internal congress results, and that the deadline for objections had already passed. Tekin, despite earlier assurances, requested police assistance to enter the building after party headquarters and Celik opposed his appointment.

Riot police used pepper spray and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, including lawmakers and senior party officials, before escorting Tekin inside. Witnesses reported that officers moved through the building floor by floor, deploying gas in the process. Several commentators who had supported the protests were detained earlier in the day.

Internet watchdogs said authorities restricted access to social media and messaging platforms late Sunday, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and X. The measures remained in effect through Monday, disrupting communications nationwide as schools reopened. State-run media did not cover the events.

The Istanbul case may influence a separate lawsuit in Ankara challenging the results of the CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress, where Ozel replaced long-time leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu. A hearing in that case is scheduled for September 15.