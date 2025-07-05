Cairo in diplomatic blitz to strengthen Iran-Israel ceasefire

Shafaq News – Cairo

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty launched a series of international and regional contacts on Saturday to reinforce the ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

According to a statement by the ministry, Abdelatty held talks with Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi, Omani FM Badr Albusaidi, French FM Jean-Noël Barrot, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

Discussions with his Iranian counterpart centred on strengthening the latest ceasefire and developing a broader diplomatic framework around Iran’s nuclear program to ease regional tensions.

Separately, Abdelatty and Witkoff addressed negotiations for Gaza ceasefire, detainee exchanges, and humanitarian relief, while exploring plans to organize an international conference for Gaza’s reconstruction once an agreement is in place.