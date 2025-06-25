Baghdad backs Iran-Israel ceasefire

Shafaq News/ Iraq on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between Iran and Israel, warning against actions that could reignite the conflict.

The ceasefire, announced on June 23 by President Donald Trump under a US-Qatari initiative, ended 12 days of Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and retaliatory missile and drone attacks from Tehran.

In a statement, the Iraqi Presidency urged all parties to uphold the truce, cautioning that any renewed escalation would serve “the Zionist project aimed at dragging the Islamic Republic and the region into open war.”

It praised the mediation efforts of the United States and Qatar in brokering the agreement, calling for continued action to end the war in Gaza and pursue a comprehensive, just resolution to the Palestinian issue, under the international resolutions and the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in a meeting with the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Iraq, Mohamed Al Hassan, emphasized the need to sustain a regional peace. He also called for unified action to end the violence and prevent further suffering.