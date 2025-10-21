British officer leads small team to monitor Gaza ceasefire

Shafaq News – London / Gaza

A senior military officer and a group of troops were deployed to Israel to support international efforts to monitor the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, British Defense Minister John Healey announced on Tuesday.

He highlighted that the deployment is at the request of the United States, explaining that the British officer is set to serve as deputy commander at the US-led Civil-Military Coordination Center.

Describing the ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump as "an opportunity for lasting peace," he emphasized the UK's specialized expertise that will contribute to the mission.

The British minister clarified that the UK will not take a leadership role but will provide essential expertise, with the British officer accompanied by a small team of military planning experts.

Earlier, UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper stated that Britain had no plans to send troops.

US forces arrived in Israel to set up a coordination center responsible for implementing the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Roughly 200 personnel specializing in logistics, security, engineering, and operational planning were deployed. US officials emphasized that no one will enter Gaza and that their role is strictly limited to coordination and support.