Bomb attack wounds Syrian judicial official in Damascus

Shafaq News- Damascus

A judicial official was injured on Tuesday after an explosive device targeted his vehicle in Damascus countryside, a security source told Shafaq News.

The source identified the injured official as Salah Ahmad al-Saleh, head of the Justice Palace department in the town of Babila. The bomb, planted by unidentified individuals, detonated as his vehicle passed through the Daff al-Shawk neighborhood.

Security agencies have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible. No group has claimed responsibility, and Syrian authorities have yet to comment on the incident.

Damascus witnessed several bomb attacks in May. A car bomb near a military facility in the Bab al-Sharqi area killed one person and wounded 18 others, a roadside bomb in the Sayyida Zaynab district injured a civilian, and an improvised explosive device planted aboard a public transportation bus in the al-Wurood neighborhood wounded four people.

No party claimed responsibility for those attacks. However, ISIS later claimed responsibility for the killing of Sheikh Farhan al-Mansour, preacher of the Sayyida Zaynab Shrine, in a car bombing near the Safir al-Zahraa Hotel.