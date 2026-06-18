Blast kills Israeli soldier, wounds seven in South Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

An Israeli reserve soldier was killed and seven other troops were injured in southern Lebanon, the Israeli army announced on Thursday.

The military identified the fatality as Sgt. Maj. Alexander Filin, a combat soldier with the 36th Division’s headquarters, adding that three soldiers were moderately wounded and four others sustained minor injuries when an explosive device detonated during a foot patrol near the Litani River on Wednesday.

מצורפת הודעת דובר צה"ל בנושא שמו של חלל צה"ל אשר הודעה נמסרה למשפחתו: https://t.co/9SU3XzDAkHבאירוע בו נפל רס״ר (במיל׳) אלכסנדר פילין ז״ל, נפצע קצין לוחם, קצין לוחם במילואים ולוחם מילואים נוסף באורח בינוני. כמו כן, באירוע נפצע נגד לוחם, שני לוחמים במילואים וחיילת במילואים באורח… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 18, 2026

An initial military assessment attributed the incident to Hezbollah, although the circumstances remain under investigation.

The Lebanese group has yet to comment.

The latest casualties bring Israeli military losses in southern Lebanon since fighting with Hezbollah resumed on March 2 to more than 30 officers and soldiers killed and 1,347 wounded, according to army figures.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz ahead of planned talks in Switzerland. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described ending the war in Lebanon as a binding component of the MoU and warned that any Israeli military presence or attacks on Lebanese territory would constitute a breach of its terms.

Despite the accord, Israeli strikes, shelling, and demolition operations have continued across southern Lebanon. The country's Health Ministry reported that the cumulative toll from the conflict between March 2 and June 17 had reached 3,884 dead and 11,856 wounded, including women and children.

Amnesty International accused Israel of violating international law by preventing tens of thousands of displaced Lebanese residents from returning to their homes, noting that the Israeli-designated no-return zone now covers about 6% of Lebanon's territory.

Read more: US-Iran ceasefire deal leaves Lebanon without guarantees