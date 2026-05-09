Beirut arrests Iraqi man over alleged fake security credentials

Shafaq News- Beirut

Lebanese military intelligence arrested an Iraqi citizen accused of posing as an Iraqi embassy security officer in Beirut, Al-Arabiya Al-Hadath media outlet reported on Saturday, citing Lebanese intelligence sources.

The suspect, Tariq Al-Husseini, had reportedly been active in Beirut for years before being detained. According to the sources, the arrest uncovered investigations into broad networks of contacts involving senior officials, though no further details were disclosed.