Ayatollah al-Sistani condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called out Israel’s airstrikes on Iran as a dangerous act of aggression and urged the international community to intervene and prevent further escalation.

In a statement released by his office, al-Sistani described the strikes as a “criminal assault” that killed military personnel, scientists, and civilians, including women and children, and damaged several scientific and academic facilities.

“This action highlights the threat posed by the Israeli regime and its aggressive conduct,” the statement warned, calling on global powers to restrain Israel and its supporters.

The airstrikes, conducted under "Operation Rising Lion", targeted sites across Iran, including Tehran. Iran responded by launching drones and missiles toward Israeli territory.