Ansarallah Leader: Important achievements coming against Israel

Shafaq News – Sanaa

Houthi (Ansarallah) Leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi warned on Sunday that the killing of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahwi in a strike would bring further attacks on Israel.

The group had already unveiled new confrontation plans after the August 28 raid on a government workshop in Sanaa that killed al-Rahwi and several cabinet ministers, which Al-Houthi called a “war crime” targeting civilian officials.

In a televised address, he pledged a stepped-up campaign against Israel, citing missiles, drones, and a naval blockade as measures that would “remain steady and escalating.” Sacrifices, he argued, should be regarded as offerings in defense of Palestinians rather than losses.