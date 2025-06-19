Advanced Iranian missile expands destruction in Tel Aviv

Shafaq News / Israel said, on Thursday, that Iran deployed a multi-warhead missile in a direct attack on central Israel, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing confrontation.

The strike coincided with a new wave of Iranian drone and missile assaults targeting military infrastructure in Tel Aviv and Haifa.

According to Israeli Army Radio, security officials confirmed that the missile used in the latest Iranian barrage was designed to separate into multiple submunitions upon impact. “The Iranian missile that hit Gush Dan was composed of several smaller projectiles,” said one senior defense source. “It exploded in the air and dispersed across several sites, increasing the scope of destruction.”

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attack, announcing it as the fifteenth wave of Operation True Promise 3, Iran’s broad retaliatory campaign against Israel. In a statement, the IRGC said that the latest phase featured a new barrage of “composite” strikes using ballistic missiles and drone swarms.

“A new wave of coordinated attacks with missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles has been launched against military installations and industrial sites tied to Israel’s defense industry in the cities of Tel Aviv and Haifa,” according to the statement.

The IRGC said Thursday’s operation included more than 100 attack and suicide drones, with a primary focus on overwhelming Israeli air defense systems.