6.1-magnitude quake hits Turkish province of Balıkesir

Shafaq News – Ankara

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck Turkiye's western province of Balıkesir (Balikesir), resulting in one death and 29 injuries, the Turkish Interior Ministry reported on Monday.

The sole fatality was an elderly man who lost his life during a rescue effort, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed. The injured are reported to be in stable condition.

According to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the earthquake’s epicenter was located 11 kilometers below the surface.

Following the initial quake, several aftershocks ranging from 4.0 to 4.6 in magnitude occurred, raising concerns among residents.

In response, authorities moved swiftly to assess the damage and provide assistance to those affected. Rescue teams remain active in the hardest-hit areas, while officials advise residents to avoid damaged buildings and exercise caution.

Turkiye has experienced several significant earthquakes in recent years. In April of this year, a 6.2-magnitude quake injured approximately 150 people. The largest, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in February 2023, caused nearly 20,000 fatalities.