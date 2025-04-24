Istanbul on edge: Hundreds injured as aftershocks follow big quake

Shafaq News/ Istanbul was hit by a series of aftershocks on Thursday, following a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the Sea of Marmara late Wednesday, just off the coast of Turkiye’s largest city.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported 185 aftershocks since the initial quake, one of which measured 4.9 magnitude.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu confirmed on X that 221 people were injured, including 173 in Istanbul. Of those, 15 remain hospitalized, though none are in critical condition.

İstanbul'da meydana gelen ve çevre illerde de hissedilen deprem nedeniyle birincil yaralanma olmamıştır. Düşme, atlama veya panik nedeniyle ikincil yaralanmalar meydana gelmiştir. Yaptığımız ilk değerlendirmelere göre, ikincil hadiseler sonucu; İstanbul’da 173, Tekirdağ’da 24,… — Prof. Dr. Kemal Memişoğlu (@drmemisoglu) April 23, 2025

According to the Istanbul Municipality, 151 injuries occurred when residents jumped from buildings in panic during the tremor. Officials urged the public to remain calm and follow safety protocols.

The incident rekindled public attention on Dutch seismologist Frank Hoogerbeets, known for his controversial predictions. He issued a fresh warning on social media, cautioning of potentially strong aftershocks in the coming days.

Wednesday’s quake reignited memories of Turkiye’s devastating seismic history, including the February 2023 earthquake that killed more than 55,000 people in southern Turkiye and northern Syria, and displaced hundreds of thousands—many of whom still live in temporary housing.

It also recalled the 1999 İzmit earthquake, which killed around 17,000 people and highlighted Istanbul’s vulnerability to major seismic events.