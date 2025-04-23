Istanbul shaken: Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Marmara Sea

Shafaq News/ A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Marmara Sea off the coast of Istanbul on Wednesday, according to Turkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

AFAD said the earthquake occurred at 12:49 p.m. local time (0949 GMT) at a depth of 6.92 kilometers, with its epicenter located 23.16 kilometers off the coast of Silivri, a district on Istanbul’s European side.

The quake was felt across parts of northwestern Turkiye. Residents in Istanbul reported feeling strong tremors, with some evacuating buildings as a precaution. Emergency teams were placed on alert, and AFAD urged residents to follow official updates and exercise caution.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage, though authorities noted that assessments are ongoing.

Turkiye sits on several active fault lines and is prone to frequent and sometimes devastating earthquakes.