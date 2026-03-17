50K+ files leaked as Handala claims Israeli security breach

Shafaq News- Middle East

An Iran-linked hacking group, “Handala,” on Tuesday said it breached the email account of an Israeli national security official and obtained more than 50,000 documents.

In a statement, the group explained that it accessed the email systems of Ilan Steiner, chief financial officer at Israel’s National Security Institute, and extracted tens of thousands of emails and files. Material includes intelligence-related research, documents linked to the Mossad, and strategic planning projects across the Middle East.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Handala emerged in 2023 and is widely assessed by Western cybersecurity analysts as linked to Iran’s intelligence apparatus. The group conducts “hack-and-leak” operations, combining cyber intrusions with the release of alleged data online. It has previously claimed attacks targeting Israeli officials and institutions, including alleged breaches involving aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former premier Naftali Bennett.