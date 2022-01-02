nearly 147,000 tourists visited Kurdistan to celebrate the holidays in December

Shafaq News/ nearly 147,000 tourists visited the Kurdistan Region to celebrate the week preceding Christmas and the 2022 New Year Eve, Kurdistan's Commission for Tourism said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement said that 146,898 tourists visited the Region between December 25 and 30. Erbil boasted the lion's share with 76,550 tourists, while Duhok and al-Sulaymaniyah were visited by 38,734 and 31,614 tourists, respectively.

Last week, the Commission said that the Region was a destination for more than four million tourists in 2021.

The data published by the Commission showed that 4,093,888 tourists had visited the Kurdistan Region between January and November 2021.

Erbil was the top destination for tourists in the Kurdistan Region, attracting 1,957,000 visitors (48% of the total number of tourists who arrived in Kurdistan between January and November). Al-Sulaymaniyah (1,375,000) and Duhok (753,542) followed with 34 and 18%, respectively. Garmyan was the destination of 8,130 tourists during the same period.