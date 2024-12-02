Kurdistan parliament fails to elect leadership amid quorum issue

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Kurdistan Parliament failed to reconvene its inaugural session to elect its leadership (the Speaker and the two deputies,) citing a lack of quorum.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that Parliament initially postponed the session to allow lawmakers more time to join and meet quorum requirements. However, “this did not materialize, forcing the legislature to leave the session unresolved.”

Earlier, the session had seen more than 60 out of 100 lawmakers in attendance, who took their oaths of office.

Acting under the guidance of the eldest member, the Parliament opened nominations for the leadership roles, with several political blocs presenting their candidates for the three positions.

For the Parliament leadership, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has nominated Vala Fareed, a prominent politician who previously served as the head of the Legal Affairs Committee in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament, and Halgurd Sheikh Najib, who currently oversees the administration of the Soran district, and Miran Mohammed.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) has put forward Shalaw Kosrat Rasool, the candidate who secured the highest number of votes in the Erbil district during the recent elections.

Additionally, the New Generation Movement nominated Kurdawan Jamal.

No specific date was set for the resumption of the session.