Zebari: KRI seeks neutrality amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Shafaq News / Hoshiar Zebari, a senior figure in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), stated on Sunday that the Kurdistan Region (KRI) is striving not to be involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Zebari's remarks came during a panel discussion on the sidelines of the third annual conference of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) representatives in Erbil, which spans five days.

During the discussion, Zebari emphasized that "one of the problems in the Middle East is that the issues have become intertwined, with some interconnected with others."

He expressed, "We do not want to be part of the war between Hamas and Israel. However, when we look at the region in general, we find that alliances have formed, including the axis of resistance on one hand and other parties on the other."