Yazidi leader calls on Kurdistan’s political parties to prioritize national interests over partisan agendas

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Mir Jahoor Ali Beg, the deputy leader of the Yazidi community in Iraq and worldwide, urged political factions in the Kurdistan Region to prioritize the collective interests of Kurdistan and the nation above partisan objectives.

“The people have entrusted political parties with their votes for the good of Kurdistan,” Ali Beg told Shafaq News Agency. “It is essential that all parties come together at the negotiation table to achieve Kurdistan’s higher interests and swiftly form a new government.”

Ali Beg emphasized the importance of putting Kurdistan’s welfare above narrow party agendas, calling for unity among all factions to advance the common Kurdish interest.

On Thursday, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and the British Ambassador to Iraq underscored the need for cooperation among political groups to form the next Regional Government.

Despite the readiness of the two main parties, negotiations for government formation have not yet commenced. The recent legislative elections, held in October, resulted in the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) retaining their status as the leading political forces in the Kurdistan Region, setting the stage for the formation of the Region’s sixth parliamentary government.