Yazidi delegation visits Islamic Scholars Union to address controversial remarks

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, a delegation from the Yazidi Spiritual Council visited the Islamic Scholars Union in Erbil accompanied by Pshtiwan Sadq Abdullah, the Kurdish Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs.

The visit followed controversial remarks made by a Yazidi figure regarding Islam and the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the visit aims to offer an apology regarding the previous remarks and discuss ways to strengthen communal harmony in the Kurdistan Region.

Following the meeting, the delegation is expected to hold a press conference to address issues of religious coexistence and promote peace and unity in the Kurdistan Region.