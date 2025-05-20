With UN support: +300 displaced Iraqi families return to Sinjar

Shafaq News/ Over 300 displaced Iraqi families from Sinjar have left the displacement camps and returned to their homes in Nineveh Province, the Duhok Department of Migration, Displacement, and Crisis Response reported on Tuesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News Agency, department director Diyan Jaafar confirmed that 370 families left the Duhok camps over the past two days as part of the final group supported by the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Over the past three years, nearly 2,800 families have returned to their towns and villages across Sinjar—including key locations such as Karzark, Tal Uzair, and Dugure—under the IOM-supported voluntary return program.

However, Jaafar noted, the broader return process has been temporarily suspended following US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to freeze humanitarian and financial assistance to the United Nations for three months. “Local authorities are now awaiting the end of this pause to resume further return efforts,” he added.

On August 3, 2014, ISIS attacked Sinjar, killing, injuring, and displacing thousands of Yazidis before Peshmerga forces reclaimed the area in 2015. Nearly 200,000 Yazidis remain in displacement camps in Duhok, with thousands still missing nearly a decade later.