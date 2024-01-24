Sinjar District Buries 41 Yazidi Remains Killed by ISIS

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Sinjar District held a funeral ceremony for the remains of 41 Yazidis, including women, who fell victim to ISIS in 2014 and had been buried in mass graves.

Jalal Khalaf, Director of the District Attorney's Office in Sinjar, said the remains of the victims were buried in cemeteries across villages in the Sinjar district, highlighting that the bodies were first transported to Baghdad for DNA testing before being handed over to their families.