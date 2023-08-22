Wildfires engulf over 1000 dunams of natural land in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The Directorate of Forests and Environment Police in al-Sulaymaniyah Province reported on Tuesday that wildfires have erupted in more than 1000 dunams of natural areas in the Penjwen district.

In a statement released today, the Directorate indicated that on the 21st of August, a fire broke out in the highlands situated behind the district, resulting in the combustion of over 1000 dunams of grasslands, thickets, natural trees, and citrus trees.

The statement further elucidated that in order to quell the fire, units from the Forest Police Department in Penjwen promptly arrived at the designated site, successfully gaining control over the blaze.