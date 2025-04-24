Wild Gundelia crisis: Kurdish Ilam’s beloved plant faces extinction

Shafaq News/ In the mountainous heart of southwestern Iran, where the Kurdish region of Ilam blends rugged terrain with centuries-old food traditions, a prized wild herb is vanishing. The Gundelia Tournefortii—locally known as Kaaoub or Kangar—is on the edge of extinction after years of unregulated harvesting and rising demand.

With its thick stems and thorny exterior, the plant has been a staple of Kurdish village kitchens for generations. “Kaaoub isn’t just food—it’s part of Ilam’s identity,” Younes Mohammadi, a local agricultural expert, told Mehr News Agency. “Rich in nutrients and revered in traditional medicine, this plant has been used to ease digestive ailments, cleanse kidneys, and even fight cancer cells.”

Yet, despite its medicinal and cultural value, the Gundelia is under siege. Overharvesting during its short spring season, excessive grazing, and shrinking habitats have put immense pressure on the plant. Experts say poor management, lack of protection, and the absence of sustainable policies have turned a once-abundant natural asset into a warning sign of environmental mismanagement.

Ali Farzinejad, head of Ilam’s Medicinal Plants Center, said the growing popularity of the plant has drawn not only locals but also visitors from neighboring provinces who flock to the hills each spring to collect it.

“The issue? Most harvest the plant before it produces seeds, breaking its natural reproductive cycle,” he expressed to Mehr News, warning, “If Kaaoub disappears, we don’t just lose biodiversity. We lose a local economy, an eco-tourism attraction, and vital soil stability.”

As alarm grows, so do calls for action. Mohammadi believes a mix of public awareness, regulated harvesting, and greenhouse cultivation could help reverse the trend. “Talking about Kaaoub’s extinction isn’t just an environmental concern,” he noted. “It’s about preserving a way of life.”

With pressure mounting, the effort to save Ilam’s spiny treasure is no longer a task for government bodies alone. Experts insist that protecting this unique species is a shared responsibility—one that requires collective action from both locals and visitors.