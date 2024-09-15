Viral video of President Nechirvan Barzani reciting at Mawlid celebration circulates on social media

Shafaq News/ A vintage video of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani reciting during a gathering for the celebration of the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary has resurfaced on social media.

The video dates back to 1996, in the Barzan region.

President Nechirvan Barzani responded to the video, stating, "I had never seen this video before," adding that he only recently came across it on social media. He clarified that the video dates back to 28 years ago.

Barzani humorously commented, "Some people said I have a nice voice, and that is good. Others said my voice is not that good, and to them, I apologize."