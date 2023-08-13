Unmanned Aircraft Suspected to be Turkish Strikes Near Sulaymaniyah Resort

Shafaq News/ An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), believed to be Turkish, has reportedly struck an uninhabited area near a resort in Sulaymaniyah, a source revealed on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the allegedly-Turkish drone bombed a site in the vicinity of the Gule resort in the district of Penjwen.

"No human casualties have been reported," the source said.

Today's attack follows a series of Turkish drone assaults over the past week on both the Penjwen and Dukan districts, which resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

